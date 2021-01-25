Regardless of whether you are plotting to revamp the entire house or just refresh one of the rooms, you may find it pretty challenging to get things right. In fact, the majority of people often just do not know where to start, wondering if there are any specific rules for creating that awe-inspiring yet cozy and practical interior they sought after.

Well, interior design is a one-of-its-kind mix of science, intuition, knowledge, and skills but the great news is you do not need to hire high-end creators to make your home look like one of those wonders you have seen in the exquisite décor magazines. If anything, no one can have a better idea about your needs and preferences than yourself, hence safely unleash your inner designer and get to work.

To give you a hand, we have compiled a comprehensive list of principles you have to follow if you want to bring your ideas to life. Fortunately, it is not difficult at all. Here you have it: golden rules of home decorating you need to know about.

Too Much Is Never Good

If you follow the trends and enjoy reading various magazines and books dedicated to home decorating, then you know about the multi-layer approach used by professional designers. The point is to create a certain space from scratch applying a variety of layers, from colors and fabrics to lighting and plants. Needled to say, furniture is also a part of the plan, as well as any other item you want to bring into the room.

The first golden rule is not to over-decorate. Avoid over-stuffing as squeezing tons of fancy yet unnecessary things that do not go together makes a mess and shows a bad taste of the owner. If you are not quite sure whether you should or should not introduce a certain item, wait a little bit and think it over. If in a couple of days or weeks you will still think that chair or picture belongs to the area, safely go ahead and add it.

Star With The Rug

When it comes to choosing a color scheme for the room, the majority of people simply do not know where to start, how many (if any) hues to use, and how to combine them for a bright yet elegant look.

One of the easiest but incredibly effective ways is to start with the rug – did you know that it is the most favorite secret of many famous designers? Experts from VisionBedding.com explain that a properly chosen rug can get you off to a flying start serving as the base for your color scheme. What’s more, if you opt for a custom rug, you can create a unique ambient no one else has, replenishing it with personalized bedding, curtains, or wall art. Make sure not to ruin all your efforts by buying a rug that is too big or too small for the room.

Make Sofa A Center Piece

If you are revamping your living room, there is no dilemma: the sofa should be the heart of the space, the central piece of furniture that is provided plenty of space. Make sure your coffee table is of the right size and height, and allow for about 17 inches between the seating and the table, so you can comfortably reach for your favorite beverage. When it comes to the ideal size of the coffee table, it ranges between 50% and 70% of the length of the sofa.

Do Not Hang Artwork Too High

This one of the most common mistakes people makes again and again. As a rule of thumb, the center of a picture should be located not higher than 60 inches (with 57 inches you may hit the sweet spot) from the floor and if you hang yours much higher, you will ruin the room. Your beautiful art pieces will live their own life, totally disconnected from the furniture and the rest of the area.

Just a heads up, in the case of wall art, the popular the-more-the-merrier approach doesn’t work. Even galleries do not showcase all pictures they have at once, therefore do not be afraid to leave some bare walls. Again, if you are thinking of buying an art piece to hang in a certain room, perhaps it’s a good idea to ask the gallery to let you take it home to dispel any doubts.

Do Not Change Kitchen Standards

Even though you have plenty of opportunities to decorate your kitchen in accordance with your taste and preferences, do not try to change the universal standards inherent to this space. Stick with industry norms in terms of the depth and height of the kitchen units or otherwise, you won’t be able to work comfortably there. If you opt for building a kitchen island, make sure it is at least 40 by 40 inches, although if you want it to be really functional, consider the length of 50 inches.

Details Are Important

Believe it or not, even such an unimportant at first glance thing as a lampshade can have a huge impact on the overall picture you have created. If it is too small or too big in comparison to the lamp’s base, it can not only look ridiculous but also make it look ridiculous the bedside table it stands on or the corner of the living room if it’s a floor lamp. By the way, the height of the shade/height of the base ratio should be approximately 3/4 to 1/4 in the case of wide-based table lamps while floor lamps with a tall and narrow base should have a ratio of 1/3 to 2/3.

Nothing compares to the anticipation of enjoying your revamped home, especially if you are the one to play the lofty role of the designer. Lucky for you, today the whole world of amazing ideas and quality products are right at your fingertips, so everything you need to do is to listen to your heart and follow these golden rules of home decorating – and you just can’t go wrong!