Chances are, you have looked forward to going on vacation for many weeks, so why can’t you relax once you get there? For many people, relaxing is difficult because they are worried about what’s going on back at home. For some, work might dominate their thoughts, while others might be more worried about what will happen if they are in an accident.

No matter what your worries, it isn’t any fun to go on vacation if you feel preoccupied with other things instead of living in the moment. Here are a few things you can do before you go on vacation that will help you relax once you get to your final destination.

Get Rental Car Insurance

Renting a car while you’re on vacation can be extremely convenient. In some areas, its necessary if you want to get around town quickly. Renting a car is also a good idea if you plan to make multiple stops on your trip. Not to mention, by not driving your own car, you can avoid putting wear and tear on your vehicle.

That doesn’t mean renting a car is stress-free. If you’re worried about getting into an accident or dishing out hundreds of dollars to fix a scratch that you didn’t even do, get rental car insurance.

Although it costs more, you won’t have to worry about what happens to the car while you’re on the road. Whether it’s a chipped windshield, a flat tire, or a head-on collision, you won’t be responsible to pay for the damages.

Clarify Expectations at Work

It’s normal to worry about work while you’re on vacation, but if you’re spending all your time thinking about current projects, answering emails, and taking phone calls, why did you bother going on vacation in the first place!

Whether you choose to work while you’re on vacation or not, the key is to make sure expectations are clear before you leave. You don’t want to feel obligated to check emails because you think it’s what your boss expects. Set up an automated out-of-office email reply, talk to your boss about their expectations, and discuss what you’re willing to do and not do while you’re away. Doing these things enables you to go on vacation on your terms.

Install Motion Sensors Before You Leave

It’s normal to be worried about burglaries and break-ins when you’re away on vacation, but getting away isn’t much fun if you wish you would have just stayed home!

Motion sensors can help a lot while you’re away from home. Not only can they alert the authorities if motion is detected on your property when it shouldn’t be, motion detectors can do much more. You can get alerts sent straight to your smartphone, they can be used to turn the lights on and off to make it look like you’re home, and motion sensors can even be used to keep an eye on your pets while you’re gone.

Take Photos Around Your Home With Your Smartphone

Did you leave the house in a hurry? Even if you felt like you left when you were ready, it’s normal to suddenly realize you forgot to check something when you’re already on the road. Do yourself a favor and take pictures of things around the house before you leave. That way, you have photo proof that you turned the stove burner off after breakfast.

Photos to take around your home before you leave include:

The thermostat

The oven and stove controls

Unplugged hair straighteners and curlers

Closed garage door

Locked windows

Unplugged electronics and devices

Ask Someone to Stop By

You probably do have some responsibilities that you’re leaving behind at home. Even if you don’t have plants to water or fish to feed, you may still worry about your house looking empty. Ask someone to stop by and help out while you’re gone.

Chances are, nearby friends, family members, and neighbors would be happy to stop by for a few minutes to turn on some lights or spend time with the cat.

Don’t have someone who is willing to keep an eye on your house while you’re gone? Consider hiring a professional house sitter while you’re away.

Vacations are supposed to be relaxing, but your trip won’t be relaxing if you spend the entire time worrying. You can greatly reduce stress and enjoy your vacation more while you’re away from home when you follow the tips on this list.