Going on holiday is a fantastic experience, whether you go alone or with loved ones. There are many different benefits to having a vacation, as it not only allows you to get to know a different place, you also get the opportunity to go away from what you know and come back refreshed.

One of the reasons most people don’t go on holiday is due to lack of financial means to do so. There are many costs associated with going on vacation – you need to pay for travel, accommodation, food, any entertainment, and activities and if you want to go shopping and go out. It can be challenging to stick to your plan and only spend what you intend. In this article, we will provide you with eight clever tips to save money on your next vacation so that you can enjoy yourself without worrying about breaking the bank.



Set a Budget

Before you decide to go on holiday, it is crucial to set a budget and be strict with it. Many people often save up a certain amount of money, and they know they have this sum to spend on their holiday. However, this financial plan needs to be more detailed. Otherwise, you may spend more than expected. This will allow you to think about all of your expenses and how much money will go into each of them. You will be much less likely to spend money on things that you do not need. Individuals are more likely to spend more money when they are unaware of where the money actually is going. Therefore, make sure to make a financial plan, giving yourself some room to have fun.

Make Bookings Ahead of Time

Unless you have relatives or friends in your destination, where you will be able to stay overnight, it is important that you think about booking accommodation ahead of time. The same goes for flights – checking these as soon as possible ensures that the prices are lower, allowing you to save up money. Thankfully, nowadays, you can easily compare prices and make bookings ahead of time simply by visiting a website. Many companies even allow you to make cancellations without an attached fee so that you do not have to worry about major changes to your plans.

Make a Plan

Making a plan for your holiday may sound like a lot of work and not necessary. However, if you know what you are doing and what money you are likely to spend doing certain activities, you will be able to save more money on your holiday. This plan should include details of where you are going, places you want to visit, how much it costs, and accommodation and flights included. Truthfully, it would make sense if this was part of your budget plan, as discussed above. The more organized you are with your plan, the less money you are likely to spend, and the more likely you are to enjoy yourself as you have something to guide you.

Travel Out of Season

You may be aware that costs for accommodation and flights fluctuate depending on the season. This will depend on where you want to go as well. For example, if you go during the school holidays, this will certainly be more expensive than when you go off-peak. The prices can be significantly lower during the off-peak season. Therefore if you can travel during these times, you will save much more money.

Bring Your Own Food and Entertainment

The easiest ways to spend money on holiday are snacks and entertainment such as magazines you pay for at the airport. Although it does not seem like a lot of money, it will add up, and you will notice the sum at the end of your trip. The best way to avoid this is to bring your own snacks and magazines from home – or even download a movie or two on to your phone or mobile device so that you can be entertained.

Check Luggage Weight

There are so many fees associated with luggage when you travel, and this can be a very easy way to overspend your money without realising. Even having only one or two additional kilos can incur severe additional fees on your luggage, and you will have no choice but to pay for this. Make sure that you know how much weight you are allowed to travel and check the weight of your luggage before you leave the house.

Do Not Overspend on Souvenirs

Bringing souvenirs when you go on vacation is almost a requirement – however, you need to think about whether this is something you really have to do or whether you are doing it because you think you have to. Businesses know that tourists enjoy buying souvenirs. Therefore these are more often than not sold for a much higher price than necessary. Surely your loved ones will understand if you do not bring them back anything, especially if you let them know you are on a budget.

Use a Credit Card With No International Fees

Another great way to save up money is to use a credit card with no international fees. Often, standard debit or credit cards will incur additional fees every time you use them to make a payment or withdraw money. This is usually a fairly small amount, but it will add up to a large sum at the end of your trip after you have used your card numerous times. You can speak with your bank to learn more about international fees and credit card options that do not charge this.



Going away should be something that is available to everyone – you should be able to go even if you do not have the financial means. It is important that you do not overspend when you’re away so that you can enjoy yourself as much as possible. Make sure to follow the tips discussed above that will help you save money on your next vacation.