By Courtney McHugh

THIS STUNNING house is rather famous after being featured in photoshoots for DISNEY, Superdrug and Jamie Oliver – and it could now be your very own selfie haven for just £1.15M.

The Georgian property, located in London, UK, is one of the UK’s most successful photoshoot and film locations. The house has been featured in photoshoots for companies such as Laura Ashley, The White Company, Disney and Superdrug.

The property has also been used as a photoshoot location by celebrities such as Jamie Oliver and Sam and Billie Faiers.

The house, with its already established business, is an incredible investment opportunity as well as a lovely family home. It comprises four bedrooms, a kitchen/diner, living room and a study.

The 1755 sq. ft property spans four floors and the basement space is currently utilised as a kitchen with a bathroom.

To the rear of the house is a generous rear garden with three summer houses which have also been featured in numerous photoshoots.

The property has its own instagram account, @bromleylocation. It is currently on the market with Purple Bricks for £1.15 million.

“A rare opportunity to purchase one of London’s most successful photo shoot & film locations and a bit of Bromley’s history with this absolutely stunning Georgian semi-detached home which offers ample off street parking for three-to-four cars and a stunning rear garden which is over one-hundred metres long, complete with a summer house, orangery and a playhouse,” the listing states.

“The owners have created zoned areas with three separate summer houses with heating and power, perfect for alfresco dining, summer parties and events.

“As to be expected with a home of this nature, there are beautiful features which include original windows, shutters, coving and fireplaces.”

Bromley Common is currently on the market with Purple Bricks for £1,150,000. For more information, please visit: https://www.purplebricks.co.uk/property-for-sale/4-bedroom-semi-detached-house-bromley-844292