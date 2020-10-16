By Courtney McHugh

THIS HAUNTED manor’s previous occupants packed their bags running after claiming the estate was full of ghosts – and now you could live there for £2.7M.

The South Wing at Clifton Hall, in Nottinghamshire, UK, has been regarded as having some of the most enchanting rooms in the county. It boasts nine bedrooms, six bathrooms, a dining room, library, sitting room, kitchen, chess room, drawing room, ballroom and an octagon hall.

The manor of Clifton was noted in the Domesday Book of 1086 and the Clifton family inhabited the manor for over 700 years before it was passed to new ownership in 1958. The Clifton family sat in local offices and served as Members of Parliament and had a good relationship with the royal family.

Charles I visited the property to see Sir Gervase Clifton, who was one of the first people to have a Baronet created for them by King James I, in 1632 or 1633. He was an active supporter of King Charles and lent money to the Royalists.

The property was used as a grammar school before Nottingham Trent University used the hall until 2000. The property was bought by Anwar Rashid in January 2007 who lived in the house for eight months before claiming that Clifton Hall was haunted.

The Rashid family claimed that they experienced paranormal activity during their short tenancy such as knocking on the wall, a ghostly figure in the living room and drops of blood on their 18-month-old son’s quilt.

The property has been designed beautifully and features attractive examples of the late Carolean and Georgian periods. The most interesting room in the house is the Octagon Hall which was constructed in the well of the former watchtower and gives it its octagonal shape.

Set on the top of a hill with views of woodlands and the River Trent, this elegant property is on the market with Savills and could be yours for a chilling £2.7M.

“A walk through these amazing corridors is a step back in time – where every footstep echoes across the centuries and every sense is stimulated,” said Ian Marriot, property agent at Savills Nottingham.

“Widely regarded as having some of the most enchanting rooms in Nottinghamshire, The South Wing at Clifton Hall oozes elegance, charm and exquisite examples of the late Carolean and Georgian periods.

“Each room has a story to tell and was not only designed to be supremely beautiful, but totally functional.

“There are three bedrooms, three bathrooms and utility room and the Page’s room with its full-height panelling decorated with painted versions of illustrations from Jacob van Gheyn’s military manual, preceded the visit of Charles I to Sir Gervase Clifton in 1632 or 1633.”

Clifton Hall is on the market with Savills for £2,700,000. For more information visit https://search.savills.com/property-detail/gbntrsnts200094

For more information see www.mediadrumworld.com

ENDS