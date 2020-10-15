By Martin Ruffell

MEET THE ex-policewoman who spent SEVEN years moonlighting as a dominatrix after being inspired by sex workers and prostitutes she met on the job – and since becoming a dominatrix full time admits the only difference between the roles is the UNIFORM.

Former police commissioner, Sarah Keller (32) from Duisburg, Germany, better known by her dominatrix name, Calea Toxic, had a successful career in the police force, rising to the senior rank of commissioner whilst still in her twenties.

However, a visit to a fetish party in 2011 with a close friend led to her swapping her traditional police uniform for a latex one – but of course she made sure that she hung onto a pair of handcuffs. Having always been fascinated by BDSM, bondage and domination, for seven years Sarah led a double life, fighting crime during the day before transforming into a femme fatale at night.

Investigating sex crimes and speaking regularly with prostitutes who would tell her about their lives and work only furthered the 32-year-old’s desire to pursue a sex-filled lifestyle. But her conflicting passions were difficult to keep secret and before long, pictures of Sarah donning a leather suit were circulating the station, with colleagues even creating WhatsApp groups to share her images.

Her decision to upgrade from her natural D-cup breasts to a whopping 34F, paint her fingernails bright red and don heavy make-up, made her tenure in the police an increasingly difficult one, attracting a lot of attention from intrigued co-workers.

In 2017, after 11 years in the police force, Sarah swapped her position of power as a commissioner for a very different type of authority figure as a dominatrix, despite the fact that she was on her way to the top of the force.

Whilst the former police officer is naturally discreet when it comes to the services she offers to individual clients, she allows her clients to live out their most taboo desires, balancing divine pleasure with diabolical pain. Leashing and humiliation role-play are common requests from her clients.

But she says that she is just as professional when dressed in rubber as she was as an officer.

“I felt at home with the police and it certainly was a great job. But something was missing,” she said.

“I wanted to do the things in life that really give me joy. In my private life, I’ve always had a passion for BDSM. It gives me a satisfying feeling to lead people and exercise power.

“I had my breasts enlarged, put on flashy make-up and posted seductive pictures as well.

“I noticed that my lifestyle was becoming more and more different from that of most colleagues. Values such as owning your own home or saving for retirement were much less important to me than the aspect of feeling good in your own body and enjoying freedom.

“It was not unusual for my Facebook pictures to be shared by colleagues in WhatsApp groups. If something new happened on my side, my colleagues knew immediately.

“In some ways the jobs are pretty similar. You have a lot of responsibility. You have to guide and direct people.

“I guess the main difference is the uniform.”

Besides recurring guest appearances in the best dominatrix studios in Europe, she is available for exclusive photo shoots and also provides a ‘bizarre escort service’ for the ‘more solvent gentleman’ as well as catering for couples who want to push the boundaries of their sexual experimentation.

With a growing Instagram following of over 26K, cover appearances on the fetish magazines Bedeseme, Darkside and Massad as well as being featured in a television documentary, the German admits that she is earning more than she ever did as a police commissioner, a role that typically earns upwards of £100,000 in Germany. It certainly seems like Sarah’s career change is paying dividends.

“Playing games with latex, whips and bondage allows me to disappear into a completely different place,” she said.

“On Facebook, Instagram and Twitter I can only give very limited insights into my life, so my OnlyFans is really important to me.

“For me, money is not the most important part of why I do what I do. I want to pursue my job independently and out of my own motivation.

“I work as professionally as a dominatrix as I did as a police officer.

“My guests enjoy letting go, giving up control and simply having a good time.

“BDSM is like a wellness massage for the soul”.