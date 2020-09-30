We all try to make our homes as pleasant as possible; after all, it is where we spend most of our time and life. A well thought out interior design goes a long way toward adding a homey feel to a house. In fact, the artwork is a vital part of an interior setup that can add character and uniqueness to your home.

Your bedroom is the focal point of your house, with its main feature being the bed itself. As such, it makes sense to treat your bed as a piece of art and go the extra mile to make it look artistically decorated.

Art has influenced our homes, especially our bedrooms and bedsheets, for centuries now. Art continuously evolves, and we see these changes in the most contemporary form in many aspects of our homes, including our bedding designs.

Here’s how art has influenced the bedsheet designs you see in your bedroom today:

How Art Influences Bed Sheet Colors

A bedsheet’s color palette represents the designer or maker’s emotion that they intended to evoke in the user or viewer’s mind. The field of art has it that the bedding colors should elegantly gel with the rest of the bedroom, and the overall picture created should have a constant theme. For example, this theme could be seasonal, such as blue, green, and purple, to represent the winter. Or it could be warmer colors, like red and orange for summers.

A knowledgeable person knows that a monotonous and flat color scheme will make the room look dull and boring. At the same time, a rainbow palate will fail to express the energy of the environment accurately. The best result is achieved by a central color scheme with a few complementary shades to go with it.

Solids or Patterns?

Bed sheets come in a wide variety of patterns. Thanks to art for offering us such wider options. Some people prefer more geometric line shapes, while others like free form art. A floral array is perfect for people with a romantic side or a taste for traditional features.

Solid colors are the best option. The artistic touch present in such a color scheme will make your bedroom very cozy, so much so that you may feel like you’re in a 5-star hotel’s room. Secondary colors in your display can be used to work accents in the room. It is a good idea to incorporate them into the design to draw attention.

Bedsheet Materials and Art’s Influence

The fabric is what affects your rest quality when you close your eyes and go to sleep. The designs and colors are no longer a factor while you’re sleeping. You want to sleep comfortably, and your bedsheet plays a crucial role in making sure you get quality sleep. And the first thing you do when you wake up is you feel the bedsheet on your skin. It is a form of physical art, as well as visual.

And when it comes to visual art, the fabric that a bedsheet is made of is synonymous with the canvas on which a painting is drawn. A matte fabric absorbs light while a sheen one reflects it to add glow to the backdrop. Materials such as silk are used to give the bedding a more refined, formal look. In contrast, cotton and stonewashed linen flat sheet make for a ‘chilled-out’ and cozy vibe.

Conclusion

A bedroom isn’t just any other room. It is your personal space to rest and spend some calm moments. It should be treated as an art gallery with the bed as the masterpiece. This masterpiece can be used to accurately reflect you as a person while looking appealing to the eye of the beholder.