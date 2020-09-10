By Courtney McHugh

YOU COULD sleep next to a horse in this unique accommodation that only costs £83 a night.

Stable Stays, in Cartmel, Cumbria, UK, is a one-of-a-kind lodging where guests can sleep with a horse by their side.

In the unique accommodation, there is a mini kitchen, dining table, double and single bunk beds and an en-suite with a shower and portable eco-toilet.

All that separates the guests from their equine neighbours is a transparent room divider. The self-catering stable will either be shared with a Friesian horse or a Shetland pony.

Guests are encouraged to interact with the horses using the bunk beds as a place to talk, stroke and feed them.

Guests are provided with hay nets, a luxury grooming kit and a dinner and breakfast bucket to feed their horsey companion with.

Situated in the Lake District National Park, the Grade II listed farmhouse is ideal for horse lovers. As the farm also doubles as a specialist Friesian horse equestrian centre, guests are offered one-to-one ‘meet the horses’ tours and carriage rides around the village. Experienced equestrians can arrange a hack or they can request a ride down on the beach.

Stable Stays is advertised by Host Unusual, a company dedicated to finding the world’s most extraordinary accommodation. Prices start at £250 a night with a maximum of three guests meaning the cost could be as little as £83 per person.

“The ultimate in fun sleepovers, Stable Stays offers a unique opportunity for you to sleep in a cosy, self-catering stable, with a beautiful Friesian horse or a cute Shetland pony right by your side,” the listing states.

“Your soothing location is a historic, family-run farm in the Lake District National Park – the ancient and picturesque village of Cartmel, to be exact – which is home to a Grade II listed farmhouse, and seventeen much-loved Friesian horses.

“Meanwhile, your equine companion is just next door, in a spacious, water-equipped stable with a see-through room divider, that means you’ll be able to keep each-other company for your entire stay.

“If you’re an experienced equestrian, you can arrange a hack, or even ride one of those magnificent horses down on the beach.

“So, in short, if you’re in need of a fun, memorable, and mesmerizingly scenic stay, then don’t hold your horses.”

For more information, please see https://hostunusual.com/categories/host-unusual/stable-stays/