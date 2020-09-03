By Rebecca Drew

LET YOUR hair down like Rapunzel in this magical fairytale themed folly, which happens to be the TALLEST in the UK – for just over £46 per person per night.

The Grade I listed folly, The Hadlow Tower, located in Hadlow, Kent, UK, is 175-feet-tall. This makes the striking structure, complete with 360-degree panoramic views over the surrounding countryside, the tallest of its kind in the UK.

The 19th century construction is set over five floors, connected by an enchanting spiral staircase, and boasts three opulent fairytale-themed bedrooms – Red Riding Hood, Snow White, and Rapunzel – complete with luxurious furnishings.

The exquisite building sleeps six with two king size bedrooms and a twin bedroom. It also has three bathrooms, a fully equipped kitchen, a TV, Wi-Fi, board games, books, a DVD player, and off-road parking.

It was built by English industrialist Walter Barton May in the romantic gothic style to allegedly spy on his estranged wife after she left him.

During WW2, it was used as an observation post for the Observer Corps and Home Guard, and in 1951, it was bought by renowned portrait painter, Bernard Hailstone RP, who painted Queen Elizabeth II and Sir Winston Churchill. It has since undergone a multi-million-pound restoration to convert it into this luxury holiday rental property.

The Hadlow Tower is advertised by HostUnusual, a company dedicated to finding the world’s most extraordinary accommodation. Prices start from £1,950 for a one week stay for six people during low season, which works out at just £46.42 per person per night.

Standard rentals are for three-night-long weekends and four-night midweek breaks or full weeks. In low season, a two-night weekend is available from £1,350.

“Gather your favourite people together to luxuriate in three baroque, story-themed bedrooms. All you need to decide is whether you’d prefer a starring role as Red Riding Hood, Snow White or Rapunzel, with a spare room on the second floor for any extra guests,” the listing states.

“Enter your stunning accommodation through the Tower’s exhibition centre on the ground floor, packed with fascinating stories about the folly’s history as part of a grand castle, and later as a vital observation post during the Second World War.

“For extra pampering, why not arrange for champagne on arrival, a private chef to prepare a special meal, or a tasty hamper to take into the countryside on a day out?

“If you decide to venture away from your charming tower, you’ll find plenty of holiday entertainment for all ages and tastes all around you.

“Why not begin by taking an invigorating country stroll, or perhaps heading to the white sandy beaches of Camber Sands, just a short drive away? Canoeing or kayaking on the River Medway will satisfy more adventurous types, while culture vultures may prefer an evening at the nearby Tonbridge Oast Theatre – or even a tour of the local gin distillery.

“The charming medieval manor house, garden and estate of Ightham Mote and the 14th century Bodiam Castle – both National Trust properties – are within easy reach, as is Leeds Castle, known as ‘the loveliest castle in the world’, with a history spanning over nine-hundred years.

“Come and begin your twenty-first century fairytale break at The Hadlow Tower, and you may find that all your holiday wishes will come true.”

For more information see https://hostunusual.com/categories/host-unusual/the-hadlow-tower/