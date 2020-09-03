By Rebecca Drew

THIS MAN drinks up to SEVEN PINTS of his own urine every day and ingests it through his EYES, NOSE AND EARS.

Sports coach and student, Jan Schünemann (26), from Hamburg, Germany, has always had a keen interest in health and wellbeing.

Jan started kickboxing at the age of 14 – earning his black belt in 2018. Following this, he discovered the ancient Indian martial art of Kalaripayattu, also known as Kalari, which encourages discipline, respect, mental and physical strength, patience, humility, and promotes a search for peace.

Alongside his practice, Jan discovered the healing qualities of Shivambu Kalpa, or urine therapy, in 2017. Shivambu Kalpa acknowledges that the body is a self-sustaining vehicle which through urine consumption heals itself.

Jan drinks between three and seven pints of his own urine every day as well as ingesting it through his eyes, nose, ears and skin. He applies the waste fluid to his ears using a syringe, and using an eye glass to the eyes, and rubs the liquid over his skin.

According to Jan, urine is the best medicine available and because of this, he never gets poorly. He has more energy and is in the best physical shape of his life. Jan sleeps for just four to seven hours a night because his energy levels are so high thanks to his regime but when he is feeling super ‘clean’ he only needs three hours.

The preparation for consuming one’s urine is as simple as it sounds – just pee into a glass and drink it. Urine can also be aged for increased benefits.

“I discovered Shivambu Kalpa (urine therapy) through the internet and was very open minded about it,” said Jan.

“So I just started and tried it and straight away, the benefits were so amazing that I knew I wanted to continue.

“I was kind of depressed and disconnected from myself and it really helped me to go in and dive deeper into my own consciousness. It helped me to explore all of the angles of my mind, the deeper layers of reality, and ideas surrounding hermetic laws, yogic traditions, the self-sustaining body, and the self-healing human vessel.

“Shivambu Kalpa appealed to me because I was always looking for a health remedy that anybody could use. It’s very natural and accessible for every human being.

“Shivambu Kalpa is the perfect medicine since it is full of everything that the human body needs. It is also free for every human being.

“The taste changes throughout the whole day because the body is always balancing itself out and distilling it at any given moment. It depends on how hydrated you are, how clean your body is internally, what you eat and even what your mental, emotional, and spiritual energy is at any given moment.

“I practice drinking daily and I also ingest urine in my eyes, nose, ears, skin. You definitely become more in tune with yourself. Since doing Shivambu Kalpa, I hardly ever get sick apart from when I binge on rubbish foods – which is normal for anyone.

“It is the perfect medicine for all diseases and viruses. It is the body’s own vaccination.

“I have a better quality of life since doing this but it is all about balance – I have to remind myself that I still live in this society.

“My consciousness has developed and I barely have to sleep.

“You don’t have to prepare anything when you ingest urine. You can even age it which makes it even more potent and powerful, but this is an advanced technique that I also have to get more into.

“For beginners, you just pee into a glass and drink it, or apply it into your senses, portals, and skin.”

Jan shares his journey on Instagram and YouTube, where he hopes to help others venture down the same route as himself.

“I would give the advice to just start the practice – do not hesitate or overthink anything. Just do it,” added Jan.

“It doesn’t matter what anybody else says or thinks because you are only here for your own experience anyway.

“I would love to see a world where everybody has the information of Shivambu Kalpa told from a neutral perspective so they can then decide for themselves if and how they would like to do it.

“We should objectively discuss the benefits of Shivambu Kalpa so every human being has at least some information – they can then choose if it is for them.”