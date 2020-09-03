By Alexander Greensmith

THIS PHOTOGRAPHER has captured snaps of the world’s only albino whale.

One image showed the 40-feet-long and 40-tonne whale known as Migaloo swimming alongside a fellow humpback whale in the in the waters of New South Wales.

Another stunning close-up picture showed the contrast of the 34-year-old whale’s white skin against a pitch-black background.

The peaceful photos were taken four miles off Cape Byron, Australia by photographer Craig Parry (41) of Byron Bay, Australia. The white whale was first spotted in 1991 and is famous for being the only albino humpback alive today. His condition is caused by a mutation of a gene that regulates melanin, which is responsible for skin’s colouration.

“The opportunity to photograph Migaloo was a once in a lifetime opportunity for me and I haven’t taken that for granted,” said Craig.

“Rare moments like this help connect humanity to nature and inspire people to appreciate our oceans.

“I set off from a beach called Brunswick Heads, and most of the photos were taken in waters near to Cape Byron, which is the easternmost point of the of Australian mainland.

“I used a Sony Alpha A7 II and fisheye lens for the shoot which lasted thirty minutes. Let’s hope I get can catch up with my old friend at some stage.”

The name Migaloo, meaning ‘white fella’ was given to him by Aboriginal elders and it is believed he has at least another ten years of lifespan left in him, given that the average humpback whale lives between 45-50 years.