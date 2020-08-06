Eighteen-years-old is one of the most fun years to be alive. Apart from being young and free, you get to move out of your old folks’ place, drink (in some states), smoke, open an account in your name, vote, and the list goes on.

When it comes to checking in at a hotel, however, you may need to put in a little more effort. Hotels that allow 18-year-olds to check-in are pretty rare. Statistics show that 90% of hotels in the US and Canada set 21 as the standard minimum age for booking and checking into a hotel.

Reasons Most Hotels Don’t Allow 18-Year-Olds to Check In

Many hotels in the US, especially those in New York, do not permit 18-year-olds to book a room at their hotel. Before complaining or accusing them of being unfair, it is best to look at things from their perspective.

Some of the reasons why you may have a hotel door shut in your face if you are 18 are:

You are pretty much considered a minor

If anything happens to you while you are in their care, the hotel would not want to take responsibility for you.

Kids are known to be noisy and/or rowdy. There is no guarantee that you are any different.

If the hotel you have your eyes on offers alcoholic drinks through room service or has mini-bars in every room, and you choose to drink, the establishment will be held liable by drinking laws for serving underage people alcohol.

Any contract you sign is not legally enforceable

The good news is, policies differ for various hotels, and you can find the ideal hotel with a little bit more patience and hard work. It’s always a great idea to check with your preferred location so you can confirm prior to booking.

Here are some hotels that are most likely to offer you accommodation if you’re 18 years old (policies change with time, so please makesure to contact customer service at the location you are headed to before checking in):

Hostels

There are lots of reasons why hostels should be at the top of your list. First of all, they are really affordable when compared to hotels.

Most hostels organize various events such as barbecues, parties, or even movie nights.

What’s more, if you are looking to make new friends, look no further than hostels. Many hotels that allow 18 year olds to check-in may have guests who are withdrawn and prefer keeping to themselves.

Lastly, what better way to have fun while learning something new than checking into a hostel? Hostels are crammed with international students. This allows you to brush up on your German, French, Portuguese, English, or another language.

AirBnB

Like hostels, AirBnB accommodations offer quality services at reasonable prices. Most homeowners will not have a problem with your age as long as you promise to behave and care for the room they offer.

With Airbnb, you get to enjoy a variety of space options as well as maximum privacy. The service offers three main types of rooms: Private rooms, which are almost similar to those of hotels that allow 18-year-olds to check-in, Shared rooms, where you sleep on a bed or sofa in a shared room and the Entire apartment/home alternative where the whole space is at your disposal.

The host will provide you with information on all relevant details and direct you to any available tourist spots.

Motel 6

Quality always meets expectations in Motel 6, which has a number of sweet hotels that allow 18-year-olds to check-in.

If you’re in Myrtle Beach or want to head there, you’re in for an extra treat. Many Motel 6 hotels there have guest laundry facilities and a swimming pool.

More general treats that you can expect to find from a hotel room of this company are expanded cable TV, free local phone calls, and fresh morning coffee.

Radisson

Radisson is an impressive company with a number of hotels in the US and other parts of the world.

Though the hotels in most locations have 21 as their accepted minimum age, there are a few hotels that allow 18-year-olds to check-in and even offer eighteen-year-olds special discounts on certain services in prime locations such as New York City.

Wonderful atmosphere, delicious cuisines, friendly staff, and quality accommodation are some of the goodies you get to enjoy in any Radisson hotel. All the best, as you look for some accommodation!