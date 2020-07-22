By Courtney McHugh

THIS HOUSE comes with an award-winning vineyard and a bar with wine on tap – and it could be yours for £15M.

Ancre Hill Estates is situated in the Wye Valley in Monmouthshire, Wales, and comes with a state of the art, fully equipped winery and vineyard.

The 19th century country house that sits on the estate comprises of six bedrooms, six bathrooms, drawing rooms, snooker room, morning room, study, living area, kitchen, dressing room and orangery over three storeys.

Also included in the sale is the additional outbuildings including a four-bedroom, three-bedroom and two-bedroom cottage, a winery with a bar area and other outbuildings.

There is also an outdoor pool, tennis court, garage, office, tractor shed and green house.

Ancre Hill Estates produces 100,000 bottles of wine per year and is recognised far and wide with international stockists including Raymond Blanc’s Belmond Le Manoir aux Quat’Saisons in Oxford.

In 2012, Ancre Hill’s 2008 sparkling wine was voted the best White Sparkling Wine in the world and won the Bollicine del Mondo.

The estate has about 30,000 vines planted in 30 of its total 137 acres. The vines include Pinot Noir and Chardonnay. The estate has an organic and bio-dynamic status which means that no pesticides are used and the vineyard is harvested sustainably.

Ancre Hill and its established, award-winning wine estate is currently on the market with Savills and could be all yours for a sweet £15M.

“Ancre Hill Estates is a glorious wine estate in the Wye Valley, an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, close to the historic town of Monmouth in Wales, just two miles from the border with England,” the listing states.

“Ancre Hill has been recognised in some of the top international wine competitions in the world and won the Bollicine del Mondo in 2012 when its 2008 Sparkling Wine was voted the best White Sparkling Wine in the world. The Ancre Hill brand is recognised far and wide with stockists including Belmond Le Manoir aux Quat’Saisons.

“Ancre Hill Estates is proud of its Welsh heritage, and at the heart of the Estate is a substantial period six bedroom house with swimming pool and tennis court. “

Ancre Hill Estates is on the market with Savills for £15,000,000. For more information visit search.savills.com/property-detail/gboxraoxr190007