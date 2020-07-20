By Rebecca Drew

LIFE IN PLASTIC: Woman whose ex-husband spent over £75K on her surgery says she can’t get a regular job because men can’t behave around a ‘hot girl’ like her.

Web model, Barbara Luna Sipos (22) from Budapest, Hungary, loved playing with Barbie dolls as a child and soon fell in love with the toy doll’s pretty look, dreaming of becoming a fantasy human doll one day.

Barbara underwent her first cosmetic procedure, a breast augmentation when she was 17 and was instantly hooked on the results. Since then, she has undergone 10 surgeries, going from a breast size 34B to a 34F and she is much happier than before her surgery, admitting that she was never ugly but did not feel complete with her look previously.

Barbara, who now works as a web model, used to be a receptionist but had to quit her job because her aura and charisma drove men ‘crazy’, despite never dressing in a provocative way, shortly after quitting, she met her ex-husband in August 2016.

Luckily for Barbara, her ex loved the doll look just as much as her and paid for most of her cosmetic surgeries which included; two breast augmentations for £10,810 (€12,000), two rhinoplasties for £9,009 (€10,000), v-line chin and jaw reduction for £9,009 (€10,000), Barbie forehead surgery for £9,009 (€10,000), a browlift for £3,604 (€4,000), a lip lift for £1,802 (€2,000), lip filler treatments for £4,505 (€5,000), a Brazilian butt lift for £5,406 (€6,000) and Barbie vagina surgery for £4,054 (€4,500) – a total cost of £75,227 (€83,500).

Barbara and her ex-husband were divorced in November 2019 and she is now hoping to find her ‘forever husband’. Thanks to her doll look, she has no problem attracting men despite currently not dating anyone. Downsides of her plastic look means that it’s sometimes hard for people to take her seriously but Barbara hopes by sharing her story she can show the world that she is not dumb.

“I always wanted to look like a fantasy character or a human doll,” said Barbara.

“My first childhood memory is playing with Barbie dolls and I started my ‘dollification’ at the age of seventeen.

“At age fifteen, I started to work as an assistant at an estate agents but all my bosses and even the clients tried to be sexual with me even though I never behaved or dressed like a ‘bimbo’ then, it was my aura and charisma that made men crazy.

“So I realised that this kind of work was not for me because I live in a society where a very attractive woman doesn’t have many options to keep her job or gain a higher position without giving men sex – which I didn’t want.

“It is because we still live in a patriarchal society, like it or not. I am all for feminism but very feminine girls like me shouldn’t have to deal with men in the workplace. Men are driven by their sexuality and it’s hard for them to be around a hot girl.

“Shortly after I quit I met my husband of two years, sadly our relationship ended and I am divorced, he paid for almost all my cosmetic procedures. Ever since the divorce, I work as a lingerie model because I have social anxiety from my past traumas of dealing with the ‘normal life’ of work.

“I am looking forward to meeting my forever husband and the most positive thing about my look is that the more dollier I look, the more men are interested in me and I have more opportunities.

“Men love my look. Some closed-minded men who aren’t self-confident don’t want to date me which is fine. I like open minded people and I like to impress them and show them that I am not just a brainless bimbo but it is hard for me to make people take me seriously.”

Barbara only started dressing like a bimbo when she started web modelling after her divorce last year and she shares sensational pictures on Instagram under the handle, @baedollbarbie.

She wants to show the world that she is an intelligent woman and urges anyone who is interested in getting plastic surgery to do their research first as she plans to have a third rhinoplasty, rib removal surgery and butt injections in the near future.

“The plastic bimbo doll look doesn’t mean we are less intelligent and I wish to show the world that I am not naïve or dumb,” said Barbara.

“Before any surgery, please do your own research, plastic surgery comes with so many risks. One of my friends was in coma and is suffering from severe brain damage, another friend of mine had blood poisoning.

“Some girls choose butcher doctors and end up with no boobs and collapsed noses.

“I am in a plastic surgery community where we support each other and share important information about doctors.

“There are more bad doctors out there than good ones.”

For more information see www.instagram.com/baedollbarbie