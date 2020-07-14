The energy costs of running a business can be pretty high, particularly if that business is large and has a lot of equipment to power. Being more energy efficient is a big desire for a lot of businesses to help them save money, and it’s also beneficial for the environment.

There’s a lot of things businesses can do and have done in the past to try and save themselves a few pennies, with some proving to be more effective than others. Here’s a list of some of the best money saving techniques every business should implement.

Switch Energy Providers

This is the most obvious of changes a business can do and in the majority of causes, the most effective. The reason a lot of businesses are paying so much for their energy is that they haven’t been shopping around to look for better rates and deals. A big reason for this is that a lot of business owners deem switching too much of a hassle, but that’s not true, especially with business energy comparison services that can analyze each providers pros and cons to help you choose the right provider for your business’s needs.

Conduct an Audit

Going through an audit process may sound like a lot of unnecessary work, but it can be vital in pinpointing the areas where you’re using the most energy and where it is being wasted. Knowing where your business is going wrong is a great tool to then address it, alter it and improve your practices, which can be a great way to save you money.

Install Low Powered Lightbulbs

This is such a small, inexpensive change that can drastically reduce your energy costs, which also makes your business that little bit greener too. Low powered LED lightbulbs are a great way to illuminate your factories, warehouses, and offices because of how energy efficient they are. It only takes a 6-watt LED bulb to produce the same amount of light a 40-watt bulb does, due to how LEDs are capable of turning about 70% of their energy into light. They also last significantly longer, meaning they won’t have to be changed as often. If you’re still unconvinced, there’s plenty of other benefits of LED lighting to change your opinion.

Switch Things Off

Sure, there are plenty of things in a business that needs to be constantly running, but there’s plenty of equipment that doesn’t. Business owners would be shocked at some of the items that use the most energy, and how much they can actually save by putting in measures to turn them off. Just instilling a rule to turn all computers, printers and other office accessories like that off overnight can instill a massive saving. It gets better, the bigger your company is.

A single desktop PC will cost £6 a year on energy each year when on standby. That may not sound like a lot, but if you then multiply it by the fifty other computers your businesses may have as well as the printers, copiers and projectors, and suddenly this practice can save your company over £300 a year.

Lights are another thing that should be switched off when not in use, and an excellent way to implement this is to install motion sensor switches so that the lights are only on when it detects that someone is in there. This is great for hallways and bathrooms where they can be empty for a vast portion of the working day.