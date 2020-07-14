As the temperatures rise and the days grow longer, you’ve no doubt been busy planning fun activities to make the most of your summer, from pool parties to barbecues, days at the beach to nights in front of a bonfire. However, deciding what to wear for these summer events can be tough, especially if you’ve spent the past few months in your pyjamas or sweatpants during lockdown. Here are four fashion trends to help ensure that your summer remains high in the fashion stakes.

Breathable summer fabric

When the mercury starts to rise, breathable summer fabrics will help you to stay as cool as possible while retaining some resemblance of style. Make sure you check the fibre content of a garment before purchasing it. That polyester chiffon blouse might look cute and floaty, but polyester is a plastic and, as such, will insulate heat — you will become hot and sweaty in no time. Instead, look for lightweight garments made with natural fibers like cotton and linen. These have breathable qualities that will help to keep you cool in the summer heat.

Tie-dye

Chokers, crop tops, clunky shoes, the ‘90s are enjoying a fashion renaissance, and this summer, it is the turn of tie-dye to take center stage. The trend has an interesting political history, originally surfacing in the 1960s as a rejection of conservative social norms, and has a habit of reappearing as a symbol of rebellion during unstable times. If you’re feeling crafty, you can easily tie-dye a forgotten tank top using a few elastic bands and a bottle of Rit dye, providing you with a unique tie-dye top that any hippie-surfer dude would be proud of.

Southwest

The style of the American Southwest is a big trend for Summer 2020. This fascinating region has absorbed influences from Mexican, Native American, and European culture to create a unique, instantly recognisable identity that is reflected in clothing. Look for floaty linen dresses, embroidered square-necked blouses, espadrilles, and, for when the temperature drops, fringed jackets. An Old Navy Coupon will help you to introduce a few Southwestern pieces into your wardrobe while sticking to a budget.

Preppy

Preppy style is a perennial summer favourite, and though you might not be on holiday, you can still inject some preppy elegance into your summer wardrobe. First sported by American East Coast elites in the early 1900s, the style soon became synonymous with wealthy students at prestigious Ivy League universities such as Yale, Harvard, and Princeton. Though once derided, the style has now been recognised as a timeless, classic look. Boat shoes, neutral colour blazers, and polo shirts are key items for a preppy wardrobe, so look for garments in attractive pastel colours or that have a nautical theme. Bear in mind, however, that this look is more high maintenance than it appears. To get the neat, sleek preppy look, keeping up with your personal grooming is a must.