With unprecedented travel restrictions put in place around the world in 2020 due to the coronavirus outbreak, many of us who would have spent our summer months traveling and exploring the world have instead been staying at home under quarantine. But now, the virus is slowly getting more under control in Europe and after months of lockdowns and nobody allowed in or out of countries for anything other than essential travel, many European countries are starting to slowly open back up and welcome visitors at their borders once again. So, what will be the safest and the most popular options for travel once the quarantine is over?

Spain:

Spain is the most-visited country in Europe for good reason. And, it was also one of the hardest-hit countries in Europe by the coronavirus. Spain's usually packed, busy beaches were empty for most of the spring months this year and residents were told to stay indoors, with permission granted for those who needed to leave home for essential supplies or to care for vulnerable relatives. But now, the virus is under control and Spain is once again welcoming visitors to the country. There might still be time for a quick trip to a gorgeous Spanish beach this year but if you are feeling wary, wait until next year when everything is set to be back to normal and you can enjoy a Spanish adventure.

Italy:

Italy was the most affected country in Europe by the coronavirus by far. In Italy, the virus spread thick and fast in the early stages and this country had some of the highest numbers of deaths in one day. But medical professionals worked tirelessly to help the sick and the general public did their part by staying in lockdown for months, only leaving their homes for essentials. Now, Italy is finally starting to come back to life and things are getting back to normal. It’s expected that tourists are going to favor Italy when choosing where to visit, to help the economy of this county that they love to get back on track after the crisis.

Germany:

Germany is a very vast and diverse country, whether you want to enjoy a hip city break in Berlin or marvel in the Bavarian countryside. Known for its cars, meat, and beer, Germany is likely going to be back as popular as ever with tourists after the quarantine, and it was one European country that received praise for the way the coronavirus was handled, with regional lockdowns and tracking and tracing put in place very early in the crisis which minimized the impact of the disease.

The Netherlands:

The Netherlands is a hugely popular European destination, with the capital, Amsterdam receiving thousands of tourists every year for the music scene, gorgeous canals, and of course the coffee shops and cafes. You can travel by railway to Amsterdam from almost any other country in Europe and enjoy some of the stunning scenery along the way.

Where will you be traveling to once quarantine is over?