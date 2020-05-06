Planning a Road Trip with the Entire Family

In a previous article, we talked about how to turn your family holiday into a big success. Early planning is the key; the sooner you start, the more you can prepare for the trip, and the smoother it will be. You have your partner and your children to involve in planning the trip too, so the whole process can be a lot of fun.

There are many ways to enjoy a family holiday, but going on a road trip is getting more popular by the day. If you are intrigued by the prospect of going on a road trip with the entire family, then this article is for you. Here are the top tips and tricks to help you along the way.

Plan a Route

A lot of people will tell you that it is best to remain spontaneous when going on a road trip, but that is not entirely true. While you still want to leave some room for spontaneity, you have to plan the route you will take – and the destination you are going to – meticulously, especially since you are travelling with children.

A good way to plan a route is by using planning tools or web services. Apps like Google Maps are incredibly handy for predicting travel time, discovering spots to visit, and planning the entire road trip better. You can even take your children’s routines and plan the trip around it. You can, for example, stop in time for their lunch or nap.

Get Covered

You want to make the trip as convenient as possible when children are involved, but things can still go wrong, and you have to prepare for such occasions when they do go wrong. You can start by making sure that your car insurance covers longer trips and provides sufficient protection. If not, use a site like Quotezone.co.uk to compare car insurance and find a better deal. They can even save you money which you can put towards your trip.

When you compare car insurance, look for services like roadside assistance and a network that covers your route or destination cities. Having extra coverage lets you worry about one less thing. While you are at it, look for travel insurance and other specific coverage types to get better protection for your family.

Pack Extras

Deciding what (and how) to pack is still an important part of planning for a road trip. Since you are driving, you have more room for essentials and other items that will come in handy during the trip. Pack bottled water, bring extra food and snacks and make sure you pack plenty of entertainment for the kids.

That last part is actually important. While the road trip is going to be fun, there are parts where keeping the children entertained helps. Longer M roads, for instance, can be very boring for children if they don’t have anything to do. Installing a few extra games and downloading movies to your iPad is a great idea.

That’s it! Get the kids involved in planning the perfect route and you will soon be on your way to a fantastic family road trip.