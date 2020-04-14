If you are looking for the perfect destination for your next vacation, look no further than the country of Morocco. With a rich history and warm culture that is the product of multiple influences, there are so many things that will draw you to visit this incredible country. As a nation that has gained notoriety for its hospitality and beautiful landscapes, it won’t be long before you start asking yourself why you have never visited there before.

Here are three reasons to visit this amazing place.

1) Varied Geography

When comparing all inclusive holidays to Morocco, you will discover that it is situated in Northern Africa right along the Mediterranean Sea. It also has a stretch of coastline along the Atlantic Ocean. When you visit, you will have your pick of a number of different geographical delights that are varied and stunning.

If you prefer to spend your getaways lounging on a beach, there are plenty of charming coastal towns to choose from. Those who would rather hike along breathtaking mountain ranges can explore the Rif Mountains or the Atlas Mountains.

Morocco also contains part of the Sahara Desert. If you are so inclined, there are plenty of tours that can give you an up-close view of this expansive stretch of desert. Paying a visit to the impressive sand dunes will surely be a once-in-a-lifetime experience for you and your travel companions.

2) Stunning Architecture

One of the things that attract countless visitors to Morocco every year is the stunning architecture that the country possesses. There are countless works of architectural masterpieces that delight and astound tourists from all over the world. With cultural influences from Berber to Islamic to French, the styles that you will see in Morocco are unique, and unlike any other buildings you will find elsewhere.

The architecture in Morocco is replete with geometric tiles and vibrant colors. The climate that exists there contributed greatly to the choice of building materials and those who had a hand in constructing the buildings there used those materials to the greatest advantage.

3) Something For Every Type of Traveler

Morocco is one of those rare vacation destinations that can truly boast something for every type of traveler out there. If you would like to book a luxurious resort on the coast, there are plenty of options available to you. Others who would rather have a more rugged experience can opt to backpack through some of the more exotic locations within Morocco.

Not only will this destination suit your taste, no matter what your personal preferences may be, but it will also fit your budget. Because there are so many different things to do in Morocco, you can really build the perfect vacation to fit any budget. From affordable shopping and food to tours of some of the more famous buildings and attractions, Morocco will be one of the places that you will want to return to again and again.