By Kate Harrold

THIS WOMAN’S ex-husband was so JEALOUS of her BREAST IMPLANTS that he would TWIST THEM when they argued – forcing her to spend over SEVEN-THOUSAND-POUNDS replacing them.

Fashion designer, Tonia Land (52), from El Paso, Texas, USA, has always taken pride in her appearance. The single mum and proud cat mum creates costume hats and derby hats – some of which have been featured in New York fashion week – so has a keen eye for style.

Tonia decided to overhaul her image starting in her thirties when she underwent her first breast augmentation surgery. The 400cc saline implants cost Tonia £4550 ($6000). Following that, Tonia upgraded to 800cc silicone implants in her forties at a cost of £6050 ($8000).

After ending an abusive relationship with her ex-husband in 2018, Tonia went in for her third and final breast surgery to achieve the biggest possible size and to fix damage that he had caused. Her ex-husband would twist her breasts when he was drunk. Tonia was able to have 2000cc implants inserted – costing her £7600 ($10000). Overall, this had brought her breast cup size from a 36B to a 36K.

Now, Tonia is proud of her body and is set on ageing gracefully. She is keen on fitness and highlights the importance of eating well. She hopes to show other women that there is life after turning 50.

“I’m from Texas but I was raised on a farm in California. Now, I live in Arizona. I’m a single mum and cat mum,” Tonia said.

“I own a shop in Arizona where I design derby hats and costume hats. I’ve showcased them at lots of runway shows – including New York fashion week.

“I started my breast enhancements in my thirties. I started at 400cc and then switched to 800cc in my forties.

“When I turned fifty, I decided to go one last time. I needed to fix the rippling caused by my ex-husband. He used to grab and twist them when he was drunk and angry at me for having them.

“As it was the last time, I knew I wanted to go as big as safely possible. The doctor was able to go to 2000cc.”

Tonia views her body differently since she turned 50.

“I treat my body better now than I ever had,” Tonia said.

“In fact, I’m annoyed at myself for not taking care of it in my twenties, thirties, and forties. Now I’m older, it’s harder.

“You must try to eat well and exercise and sleep and stay moving – brain and body.

“I feel fantastic and I am in love with who I am in my fifties. I embrace all the journeys I’ve been on in life and I’m grateful that I’m in good health.

“I still look pretty good considering the path has been rough.”

Tonia hopes that her positive outlook will show other women that there’s no expiry date on feeling beautiful.

“I get positive and negative responses – people either love me or they don’t – but if you really knew me, you’d love me. My look is wild and unique and free,” Tonia said.

“Just because you’re fifty, it isn’t the end of the world. You have to keep moving, keep setting goals, and keep putting that lipstick on in the morning. It’ll keep your spirit alive.”

For more, please visit Tonia’s Instagram Page.