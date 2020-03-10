Radioactive tourism refers to tourism that is connected to radioactive research and technology, which includes places with nuclear explosions such as bombed cities and weapon test sites, sites of nuclear accidents, and atomic museums. Radiation measurements are used to check the level of radiation in these places to avoid accidental radiation exposure.

Although radiation is known to be harmful, radiation tourism has been on the rise lately with some interesting and attractive places to visit around the world. These places will help you learn more about radiation and will also give you an insight into the history behind the incident that took place at the location before it became a tourism site.

Is this something you would love to explore? We have curated a few exciting places you can visit to get the best experience.

1. Chernobyl

Chernobyl is a common radiation tourism site with a history of a nuclear accident that occurred about three decades ago. It is known as the Chernobyl Exclusion Zone and was open for tourism by the Ukraine government in 2014 to tourists above 18 years and has since drawn tourists from all over the world. This zone has a range of radiation levels, which is why every visitor is advised to have a guided tour. Most tourists use the service of tour companies who run buses to the site and sometimes provide radiation measurements such as Geiger counters to measure the level of radiation.

2. The Free Enterprise Radon Health Mine

The United States is known to have only 4 radon health mines with a twenty-minute drive distance between each. The oldest of them all is the Free Enterprise Radon Health Mine open to visits from tourists. Although Radon is a harmful gas, it can also be used as a form of therapy, as seen on this health mine. Radon therapy consists of a series of daily visits to the radon health mine, where this inert, colorless and odorless gas help treat certain illnesses. This includes Ankylosing Spondylitis, Rheumatoid Arthritis, Cancer, and more. It can be used for both humans and pets with proper precautions taken.

3. Maralinga

Maralinga is located in South Australia and was the site of the British nuclear tests in the 1950s. The nuclear explosions on this site are fewer compared to other radiation sites, which makes it a safer place to tour. However, there is a zone that no one is permitted to visit even in the next 25,000 years due to the high radiation levels. Visitors are also advised not to dig into the dirt to reduce the level of radiation that they are exposed to.

Conclusion

Radiation might generally be harmful but it shouldn’t stop your curiosity and quest for knowledge, especially since precaution methods are already in place. If you would tour any of these radiation sites, ensure you abide by the rules to limit your exposure to these harmful gases. Also, do proper research to learn more about them and what to expect. If you have health concerns, visit your physician to clear you for the tour.