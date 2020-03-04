Surfing is an enjoyable water activity that has a lot of benefits, such as improvement in muscle strength, fitness, and balance, to name a few. Costa Rica is considered by many as the top surfing destination in Central America. This is because of the ideal water temperature, affordability, and the ambience that can easily take your stress away.

If you wish to learn how to surf, then you should read on as this article will discuss some of the smart reasons why you should take surf lessons in Costa Rica.

Mesmerizing Beaches

Costa Rica is home to several mesmerizing beaches that will undoubtedly take your breath away because of their beauty. Dominical, which is located in the south of Costa Rica, is considered by many as the most beautiful area in Costa Rica that is home to the best surfing spots in the country.

You can never go wrong by taking surf lessons in Costa Rica, because not only will you learn how to surf the right way, you also get to enjoy the beauty of nature at the same time.

Waves All Year Round

One of the best things about Costa Rica is that there are consistent waves all year round, which means regardless of any season that you visit the country; you can surely experience how to surf.

Having consistent waves all year round is undoubtedly beneficial for individuals who want to learn how to surf but have a tight schedule. You don’t exactly need to plan to catch amazing waves for surfing because you can go anytime that you are free and still be able to learn how to surf.

Qualified and Certified Surfing Instructors

Learning how to surf from friends might look like the right decision in the short-term because you don’t have to pay for their teaching fee. However, this is not an ideal way to learn how to surf because you might mimic inappropriate surfing techniques and methods of your friends. Wrong techniques could lead to unwanted accidents that could endanger your life.

You would be better off by taking formal surfing lessons from qualified and certified surfing instructors. This way, you will be learning proper surfing techniques and develop appropriate surfing habits that will keep you safe. According to an article by Book Surf Camps, Kalon Surf in Costa Rica has instructors who are International Surf Association (ISA) certified.

Exceptional Surfing Lessons

Surfing instructors from Costa Rica not only teach surfing, but they also participate in surfing tournaments and compete on the national level. This is certainly advantageous because taking surf lessons from them means that you will be learning from the best.

Since professional surfers will teach you, the learning process will be much simpler and easier as they already know the ins and outs of the beaches in Costa Rica along with surfing.

Lastly, the time needed to learn surfing is drastically reduced because you will be supervised by professional surfers who have taught hundreds and even thousands of surfing students.

From the reasons mentioned above, it is without a doubt advantageous to take surfing lessons in Costa Rica. You can never go wrong by learning how to surf at the top surfing destination in Central America that is home to the most beautiful beaches in the world.