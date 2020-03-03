By Alexander Greensmith

A RARE opportunity has emerged to purchase the London mansion that once homed PRINCESS DIANA’S wicked STEP-MUM.

Incredible images show ornate fireplaces, staircases, and ceilings blend seamlessly with tasteful modern hallmarks of a high-end home.

The extravagant six-bedroom townhouse can be found on South Street, Mayfair, UK. This archetypal London mansion was built in 1902 and can be yours for £40,000,000.

The central London property was once home to the best-selling romance novelist and socialite, Dame Barbara Cartland, during the Second World War.

Her daughter, Countess Raine Spencer, made her public debut outside the property in 1947. The Countess would become Princess Diana’s step-mum in 1976, but Diana and her siblings weren’t fond of their stepmother who they reportedly dubbed ‘Acid Raine’.

The double-fronted mansion features a lower floor dedicated to wellness, complete with a pool, bar, and sauna. The fifth and final floor gives immaculate views overlooking the rooftops of Mayfair.

Fine quality workmanship is evident in the stone detailing on the front of the house, with a stone architrave door case and elaborate French-inspired iron railings.

The walls and foundations hark back to 1740. A wide Edwardian façade of 18 windows blends flawlessly with the home’s features of 21st century elegance.

The building was awarded listed status in 1975 and has just re-emerged onto the market with luxury estate agents Rokstone.

With three tube stops within equal distance of each other. It is in the heartland of prime central London. Grosvenor Square is a few minutes’ walk in one direction, with Park Lane and Hyde Park in the other.

Short-serving PM Sir Alec Douglas-Home (1963-1964) also lived in the stunning property as a child in 1903.

“This is the quintessential Mayfair trophy home. Its vast size, grandiose design and fascinating back story make this property one of the most special in central London,” says Becky Fatemi, director of Rokstone Properties.

“The collection of owners over the decades have retained the decorative hallmarks of the early twentieth century such as the Portland Stone doorway, fine iron railings and main timber staircase.

“However, it has been elegantly modernised. The original property and newer additions work seamlessly together. From the outside it’s a piece of London heritage, while the interiors and layout offer a fantastic lifestyle worthy of both Dame Barbara and the twenty-first century Mayfair.”

For more information please see https://www.rightmove.co.uk/property-for-sale/property-89685296.html