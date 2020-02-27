By Alex Jones

A PUPPY who lost her nose after her face was STOMPED ON and SHOT AT has been rescued and given a FUR-EVER HOME in the UK.

SHOCKING footage of the one-year-old puppy show Millie before she underwent life-changing surgery, with a long, floppy tongue hanging below her crushed snout. Further videos show her bounding enthusiastically up to the vets who saved her life and gambolling in a field in her adopted town of Brighton on England’s south coast.

Millie, or ‘snot monster’ as she’s affectionately monikered by her dog mum and rescuer, Kasey Carlin (25), from Indiana, USA, was subjected to the worst possible start in life. Born as a stray in Russia, Millie was found dying on the streets by animal activists. She had been shot in the face multiple times and her severe facial injuries were most likely from someone deliberately stamping on her. When Millie was rescued from the cold, she was attempting to claw the rotten mess of her snout away from her own face.

Fortunately, Millie’s horrendous journey came to the attention of Kasey, a guardian angel for disadvantaged dogs. After weeks of begging, fund-raising, and sending email after email to the Russian animal sanctuary Vyberimenya where Millie was based, Kasey was able to negotiate Millie’s evacuation to the UK via Google translate and with the help of her employers, the Wild At Heart Foundation, an animal rescue organisation looking to tackle the world’s 600 million stray dog population.

Since arriving in the UK a little over a month ago, Millie has undergone further surgeries to help her lead a normal life. Her right eye was removed – as it was underdeveloped after bullet shrapnel became embedded during her torturous formative months – and she had a new nose attached.

Kasey was delighted with the latest furry addition to her family.

“When I saw her, I just fell in love with her instantaneously,” said Kasey, who was born in Scotland, lived in the US for several years, but moved to England a decade ago.

“She had no nose and a tube to help her breathe and smell but she was just so happy in her videos. My heart melted and I had to have her.

“My desire to give her a loving home only increased after I heard about her story. When she was picked up, her face was just totally shattered, a complete mess. She was trying to claw away the rotting mulch where her nose had been. It’s possible that she was hit by a car but it’s much more likely she was stamped on as her injuries are almost all on her face. There were several bullets in her too. We’re not sure if she was used as target practice before or if someone tried and failed to euthanise her – it’s more likely to be the former sadly.

“I found Millie’s images on Instagram and then I posted in every one of her photos and sent multiple messages to get in contact and see if she’s still available for adoption. I finally google translated my messages and Irina from the shelter Vyberimenya spoke with me. In less than three weeks her Russian shelter had raised the transport fees while in the UK I fundraised in the UK and in partnership with my charity Wild at Heart Foundation. In less than a week we had raised the funds to get her the specialist care she needed that would give her the life-changing surgery she desperately needed.”

Kasey is currently looking after four dogs, three of her own (Mishka, Maggie, and Millie) and one foster (Bella).

Millie’s older sister Maggie melted the nation’s heart last year when her story went viral. Five-year-old Maggie was found in horrific condition in her native Lebanon: tied to a box with her eyes shot out, her ear cut off, her jaw broken and bullet wounds all over her body. Fortunately, after a hard-fought campaign to raise funds to rescue her, Maggie found a new home in Brighton with dog lover Kasey. Maggie is now a much sought-after therapy dog and has been nominated for a national bravery award.

When Maggie’s tragic origin story was first told, vets believed Maggie had been shot 17 times. New x-rays show she actually has well over 200 pellets riddled in her body, making her remarkable recovery practically miraculous.

For Kasey, caring for animals has always been in her nature.

“My dad always said that I’d bring home Bambi if I saw him at the side of the road,” added the animal lover.

“I’ve always loved animals and always wanted to be a vet or conservationist when I got older. Now I get to work as an animal rescuer and therapist and it’s just the best work. I love it.

“I love all my pets equally and they’re just normal dogs, none of them suffer at all. They eat, drink, and play like any other dog. They’re super happy and they make everyone they meet happy too.

“Considering everything they’ve been through, their spirit just constantly overwhelms me.

They have so much love to give and they just want to be around people making them happy. They’re perfect.”

To donate to rescue efforts similar to Millie’s, please visit: https://wildatheartfoundation.org/donations/millie-mitya-fund/

Maggie’s incredible story is to be released as a book later this year, click here to pre-order.