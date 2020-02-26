By Alex Jones

STEP INSIDE Europe’s most expensive property, known for hosting cutting-edge fashion shows, A-lister parties and multi-million-pound feature films – and it could be yours for just £305M.

Remarkable photos of The Bubble Palace, the spectacular home of fashion magnate Pierre Cardin, show the property’s effervescent façade; a curvaceous and delicately designed sitting room; and a sumptuous and circular bed with jaw-dropping views over France’s south coast.

Another striking shot showcases the palace’s sun-dappled 500-seat outdoor auditorium where countless famous faces have partied the night away – including Pierce Brosnan, Rhys Ifans and Prince Harry’s glamorous ex-flame Cressida Bonas.

The 10-bedroom mega mansion, in the charming town of Théoule-sur-Mer overlooking the breath-taking bay of Cannes, is on the market with Christies International Real Estate and although the price of the architectural masterpiece is currently under wraps, it is estimated the house will attract offers of around £305,000,000. It is the most expensive property in Europe, according to the Independent.

The bizarre mansion where fashion designer Pierre Cardin hosted 007’s 40th birthday, Jennifer Saunders and Joanna Lumley swanned about as Edina and Patsy in Absolutely Fabulous The Movie, and the finest stars of the catwalk and screen enjoyed debauched soirees is on the market as 97-year-old Cardin looks to shift on his holiday home in his twilight years. Stars who have partied at the terracotta bubble cascade include Marion Cotillard, Dakota Fanning, Zoe Kravitz, and Spice Girl Emma Bunton.

Italian-born Cardin bought the wacky Palais Bulles, or Bubble Palace, at auction in the early nineties after the death of its French industrialist owner, Pierre Bernard.

Working with Palais Bulles architect Antti Lovag, he went on to transform it into an astonishing ‘architectural folly’, the ‘envy of the whole world’.

“Clinging to the rocky Estérel, this palace has become my own bit of paradise,” Cardin has stated previously.

“Its cellular forms have long reflected the outward manifestations of the image of my creations. It is a museum where I exhibit the works of contemporary designers and artists.”

The 1,200-square-metre mega-complex comes with ten space-aged rooms – decorated and furnished by contemporary artists – three swimming pools, luxurious gardens, an amphitheatre that seats 500 and spectacular views of the Mediterranean. Architect Lovag worked hard to ensure that there were as few straight lines or right angles as possible, as he believed they were ‘an aggression against nature’.

Christies International Real Estates were delighted to have such a prestigious property on their books.

“Revolutionary property of approximately 1 200 sqm designed by the architect Antti Lovag, the ‘Bubble Palace’ is at the forefront of contemporary architecture,” states their listing.

“This unique palace assembled by a bubble cluster, offers a panoramic lounge, a reception room and 10 suites decorated by contemporary artists. The 500-seat outdoor auditorium overlooks the sea while facing the breath-taking bay of Cannes. The gardens, the water ponds and the swimming pool assemble into a precursor paradise stretching over more than 8 500 sqm ground.”

For more information, please visit: https://www.christiesrealestate.com/sales/detail/170-l-82238-f1803161847700350/close-to-cannes-the-bubble-palace-theoule-sur-mer-al-06590