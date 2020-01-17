By Tanita Matthews

MEET THE woman who spent EIGHTEEN THOUSAND POUNDS on breast implants to look like KATIE PRICE.

Model, Elisa Selina (25) from Dusseldorf, Germany, was born in Austria and has built up a large social media following thanks to her unique look.

At the age of 15, Elisa, who says she had boobs so small she didn’t need a bra, began to notice women in the media who had elected to have plastic surgery to improve their looks – most notably the likes of reality star, Katie Price.

By the time she was 18, Elisa had booked herself in to have her breasts enlarged from an ‘A-cup’ to a ‘H-cup’, a procedure that would take multiple attempts due to the extreme changes being imposed on her body.

“My boobs were too small. I always wanted big boobs and I had no boobs,” said Elisa

“Sometimes the guys they would say to me ‘you have no boobs’ and things like that, but it didn’t really hurt me much, I didn’t take it too seriously.

“I was fifteen when I first considered plastic surgery. I always saw the girls who have fake boobs and I was like, ‘Oh I think it’s nice’ and ‘I think it looks beautiful’ and I decided I wanted to have the same.

“I just loved the look. I think it was Katie Price [who influenced me], I always thought ‘Oh she’s so beautiful’ and I thought she was so gorgeous.”

Elisa had her second operation on her breasts six months later. Unsatisfied with the outcome, she went back in for what should have been her third and final operation in 2014.

But complications arose meaning she was forced to go under the knife for a fourth time in her native Austria in 2016, where doctors made a shocking revelation.

In total Elisa spent approximately £18,000 (€21,000) to have her breasts enlarged.

“Normally if you’ve had no boobs before, you need three operations to get this [look] but I had a problem with the second and third one, I had big complications,” Elisa said.

“If you looked from the side; one was higher and the other was lower. The third one [operation] I did it in Prague and for the last operation I was in Austria.

“I woke up and just one side hurt and the doctor came in and said, ‘we had a problem but you were asleep so I couldn’t ask you so we had to stop the operation and wait to ask you, but you have implants that are for people who had cancer, not for normal procedures.’

“So, I said ‘pull it out and try it [again] and he said, ‘okay but I don’t know if your skin can take it, but I can try it.’ Three weeks after I had another operation and I woke up and had it like I wanted.”

Her big boobs and plastic look have resulted in more than 353k followers, a number that Elisa says rises by a few thousand every single day.

“It’s more positive [comments] than negative. Everyone has haters, I don’t care about the haters but I think, ‘why do people go on your page, they can see on your picture how you look’ and I think ‘what is going on in people’s minds?’” Elisa said.

“If I don’t like a picture I just don’t look at it, so I don’t understand why people write negative stuff because I’m a nice person, I’m a positive person and I would never share my opinion when nobody asked me, but it’s social media, so people have big mouths but in real life they would never say that.

“Everyone is beautiful in their own way. Just let everyone be themselves and stop judging people on their appearance.”

Now happy with her look, Elisa wants to warn others about the risks that too many operations can have on the body.

“I think everyone should do and operate on whatever they want to, but they should take care of their health because if you have ten operations your body is under a lot of pressure.”